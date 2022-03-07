Group 1 Automotive Acquires Charles Maund Toyota In Austin, Texas

(RTTNews) - Group 1 Automotive Inc. (GPI) said that it has acquired Charles Maund Toyota in Austin, Texas.

The dealership will be renamed Toyota of North Austin. This dealership is expected to generate $435 million in annual revenues and represents the 16th Toyota store in the Company's U.S. portfolio.

Earl Hesterberg, Group 1's President and CEO said, "The combination of the Toyota brand and the Austin market represents a positive growth opportunity for Group 1."

