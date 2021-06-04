Groundhog Day for Garuda’s creditors

Reuters Reuters

MUMBAI (Reuters Breakingviews) - One year ago, creditors of Garuda Indonesia gave the national carrier approval for a three-year extension on a $500 million sukuk, or Islamic bond. Now the airline has deferred https://links.sgx.com/FileOpen/Announcement%20Letter.ashx?App=Announcement&FileID=670082 those payments and is asking for a wider standstill. A government official says its debt is around $4.5 billion and needs to be restructured to one-third or less of that amount for the company to survive.

Garuda was in poor shape pre-pandemic, and its long effort to avoid bankruptcy has come to a head. Even the government, the company’s majority owner, has cut back on support after it breached covenants. Aircraft lessors have the most to lose, and foreign debt-holders will complicate any resolution.

There’s bumpy air ahead if other Southeast Asian carriers’ experiences are a guide. A court hearing on Thai Airways International’s $7.8 billion restructuring has been delayed because of creditor complaints. While shareholders in the long-haul unit of Malaysia’s AirAsia have approved a debt rejig, creditors are yet to consent. With the pandemic still burning, options are limited. (By Una Galani)

