Grounded People Apparel Appoints New CFO

Grounded People Apparel Inc. has appointed Christopher Gulka as its new CFO and Corporate Secretary, bringing his extensive experience in capital and public markets to the company. The outgoing CFO, Geoff Balderson, will remain on the board to aid in strategic planning. Grounded People continues its dedication to sustainable and ethical fashion, with initiatives such as the L.A.C.E.S. campaign supporting charitable causes.

