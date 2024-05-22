Grounded Lithium Optimistic with Q1 2024 Results

Grounded Lithium (TSE:GRD) has released an update.

Grounded Lithium Corp. has reported its Q1 2024 financial results, showcasing a significant reduction in net comprehensive loss and cash flow used in operating activities compared to Q1 2023. The company highlighted a key Earn-In Agreement with Denison Mines Corp., expected to fund a field pilot for the Kindersley Lithium Project (KLP) and potentially provide additional capital for further development. Grounded Lithium’s assets include a sizeable lithium resource in Saskatchewan, with plans to become a leading, environmentally responsible lithium producer.

