Ground Rents Income Fund’s Strategic Moves Amidst Challenges

Ground Rents Income Fund (GB:GRIO) has released an update.

Ground Rents Income Fund is navigating a challenging financial landscape by selling assets to optimize returns and maintain liquidity, while engaging with the UK government for leasehold reforms. The company recently completed a refinancing deal to extend its loan term, and despite a significant drop in portfolio valuation due to regulatory uncertainties, it remains focused on maintaining a robust balance sheet and minimizing expenses.

