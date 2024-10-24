News & Insights

Ground Rents Income Fund’s Strategic Moves Amidst Challenges

October 24, 2024 — 12:02 pm EDT

Ground Rents Income Fund (GB:GRIO) has released an update.

Ground Rents Income Fund is navigating a challenging financial landscape by selling assets to optimize returns and maintain liquidity, while engaging with the UK government for leasehold reforms. The company recently completed a refinancing deal to extend its loan term, and despite a significant drop in portfolio valuation due to regulatory uncertainties, it remains focused on maintaining a robust balance sheet and minimizing expenses.

