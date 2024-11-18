Ground Rents Income Fund PLC Secures Continuation Approval

Ground Rents Income Fund (GB:GRIO) has released an update.
Ground Rents Income Fund PLC successfully passed a resolution at its recent Extraordinary General Meeting to continue the company’s operations, with 91.62% of shareholders voting in favor. This decision reflects strong shareholder support, as the meeting saw a substantial participation rate, highlighting vested interest in the company’s future.
