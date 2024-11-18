Ground Rents Income Fund PLC Secures Continuation Approval

Ground Rents Income Fund (GB:GRIO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC successfully passed a resolution at its recent Extraordinary General Meeting to continue the company’s operations, with 91.62% of shareholders voting in favor. This decision reflects strong shareholder support, as the meeting saw a substantial participation rate, highlighting vested interest in the company’s future.

For further insights into GB:GRIO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.