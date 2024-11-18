News & Insights

Stocks

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC Secures Continuation Approval

November 18, 2024 — 12:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ground Rents Income Fund (GB:GRIO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC successfully passed a resolution at its recent Extraordinary General Meeting to continue the company’s operations, with 91.62% of shareholders voting in favor. This decision reflects strong shareholder support, as the meeting saw a substantial participation rate, highlighting vested interest in the company’s future.

For further insights into GB:GRIO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.