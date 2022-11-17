Oil

Ground handlers at London's Heathrow airport to strike for three days over pay

Credit: REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

November 17, 2022 — 11:36 am EST

Written by Sachin Ravikumar for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - About 350 ground handlers at London's Heathrow airport will begin a 72-hour strike from Friday in a pay dispute, the Unite union said on Thursday.

The strike action, by workers at aviation services firm Menzies, will affect a range of airlines and disrupt a number of flights leaving terminals 2, 3 and 4 at Britain's busiest airport, Unite said.

