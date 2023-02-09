Grossman Bruce Updates Holdings in Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

Fintel reports that Grossman Bruce has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.66MM shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc (APDN). This represents 4.9% of the company.

In the last filing dated January 21, 2021 they reported owning 8.10% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 130.51% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Applied DNA Sciences is $4.08. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 130.51% from its latest reported closing price of $1.77.

The projected annual revenue for Applied DNA Sciences is $18MM, an increase of 1.73%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied DNA Sciences. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APDN is 0.01%, an increase of 180.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 56.95% to 1,921K shares. The put/call ratio of APDN is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

AWM Investment holds 400K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 262K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares, representing an increase of 54.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APDN by 247.87% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 161K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 73.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APDN by 421.47% over the last quarter.

Sabby Management holds 133K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Two Sigma Investments holds 129K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company.

Applied Dna Sciences Background Information

Applied DNA is commercializing LinearDNA™, its proprietary, large-scale polymerase chain reaction ('PCR')-based manufacturing platform that allows for the large-scale production of specific DNA sequences. The LinearDNA platform has utility in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic acid-based drug development and manufacturing market. The platform is used to manufacture DNA for customers as components of in vitro diagnostic tests and for preclinical nucleic acid-based drug development in the fields of adoptive cell therapies (CAR T and TCR therapies), DNA vaccines (anti-viral and cancer), RNA therapies, clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) based therapies, and gene therapies. Applied DNA has also established a COVID-19 diagnostic and testing offering that is in the early stages of commercialization and is grounded in the Company's deep expertise in DNA. The LinearDNA platform also has non-biologic applications, such as supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology. Key end-markets include textiles, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, and cannabis, among others.

