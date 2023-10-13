News & Insights

Personal Finance

Gross: Retail ETF Investors Contributing to Bond Market Volatility

October 13, 2023 — 11:27 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Gross: Retail ETF Investors Contributing to Bond Market Volatility

In recent weeks, there has been a major outflow out of fixed income ETFs, following the breakout in long-term yields to their highest levels since 2007. According to Bill Gross, the co-founder and former CIO of PIMCO, retail ETF investors are reducing their holdings and contributing to volatility. 

 

He commented in a CNBC interview that “Over the last few days, large bond ETFs that number in the $100bn range, are experiencing higher volume, which indicates small investor vigilantes are selling. They have been spooked over the last week or so by declines of 3%, 4% and 5% in their bond ETFs.”

 

In terms of the bigger picture, he attributes the weakness in fixed income due to the federal government’s $2 trillion deficit and the large amounts of incoming supply necessary to finance it. Another contributing factor is the Federal Reserve’s quantitative tightening program which is also adding to supply. Ultimately, he sees yields on 10-year Treasuries reaching as high as 5%.  

 

He believes the Fed is done hiking this cycle. However, he doesn’t see much upside for long-duration fixed income even if the Fed starts cutting rates due to sticky inflation, nearly 30% of Treasury supply maturing in the next couple of years, and structurally high deficits. 

Finsum: Bill Gross shared some thoughts on the bond market and how recent fixed income ETF outflows are contributing to volatility. 

 

  • bonds
  • ETFs
  • fixed income

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.