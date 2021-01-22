Grocery supply chain SPAC Jack Creek Investment Corp. prices $300 million IPO

Jack Creek Investment Corp., a blank check company formed by KSH Capital targeting businesses in the food and grocery supply chain, raised $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. The company offered 5 million more units than anticipated. It originally planned to offer 30 million units but decreased the offering to 25 million units earlier this month. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Executive Chairman Jeffrey Kelter, co-founder of and a Partner at KSH Capital, and CEO Robert Savage, co-founder and President of KSH Capital. The company plans to target the broader food and grocery supply chain.



Jack Creek Investment Corp. plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol JCICU. UBS Investment Bank and J.P. Morgan acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Grocery SPAC Jack Creek Investment Corp. prices $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

