Grocery Outlet Turnaround Watch: Mix, Margins, and Refreshes

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO is trying to reassert what made the model work: a treasure-hunt assortment built on opportunistic branded buys, backed by a small-box format run by Independent Operators. The early signal is encouraging traffic, but the quality of the trip still needs to improve.



With GO carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), the next few quarters look less like a snapback and more like a rebuild where merchandising execution, basket recovery, and margin stabilization have to line up. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

GO’s 2026 Story Is a Product-Mix Rebuild

The core narrative for 2026 is a product-mix reset designed to rebuild value perception and strengthen longer-term brand resonance. GO’s differentiated model depends on sourcing closeout and overstock merchandise that creates an ever-changing set of “WOW!” deals alongside everyday staples. Those opportunistically sourced products represent a substantial portion of the purchasing mix and have historically helped drive foot traffic.



Management has also leaned into private label as a lever to improve consistency and economics. The private label program is positioned to deepen customer engagement and drive trip frequency, while also supporting margins.

Grocery Outlet’s Traffic Recovery Needs Basket Follow-Through

The first-quarter setup shows why traffic improvement alone was not enough to drive a meaningful earnings recovery. Transactions increased 2.1% year over year, but average transaction size declined 3.1%, resulting in a 1% drop in comparable-store sales. Management said the weaker basket reflected lower units per transaction and also noted that a lower mix of opportunistic products had been weighing on ticket size, underscoring the importance of rebuilding its bargain-product assortment.



Promotions and messaging can bring shoppers back into stores, but the turnaround requires better conversion and wallet share. Until baskets stabilize, traffic-led improvement can still produce soft comps and limit operating leverage. The investment case hinges on whether the customer trip becomes meaningfully more productive as the opportunistic assortment rebuilds through the second quarter and the back half of 2026.





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GO Margin Pressure Signals a “Bridge Year”

GO’s margin profile is absorbing a near-term tradeoff to defend value perception while it rebuilds opportunistic supply and improves execution. In the first quarter, gross margin declined 80 basis points year over year to 29.6%. Management said 50 basis points of the decline reflected inventory markdowns and write-offs tied to store closures under the Optimization Plan, while promotional investments used to bridge the opportunistic supply gap were another key source of margin pressure.



The “bridge year” concept is that margin pressure is being tolerated to support traffic and keep the value proposition credible. Management committed to about $20 million of synthetic promotional support during fiscal 2026, and second-quarter gross margin guidance of 29.8% to 30% suggests the drag persists in the near term. Normalization would look like promotions tapering as opportunistic branded availability improves, allowing mix and pricing discipline to do more of the heavy lifting rather than margin-dilutive support.

GO’s Portfolio Pruning Could Improve the Narrative

Portfolio pruning is another lever that can improve the narrative by raising the average quality of the fleet. GO closed 36 underperforming stores as part of its Optimization Plan, with 27 closures in the first quarter and the remaining nine completed in April. Management expects these actions to drive about $12 million of annualized adjusted EBITDA improvement once completed.



The strategic value is not just the cost savings. Exiting weaker assets reduces operational drag, improves fleet earnings quality, and can increase confidence in store-level returns over time. It also aligns with a more disciplined expansion posture, including stricter site selection and higher return thresholds, which is designed to make new growth more durable rather than simply faster.



Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Quote

The Next 2–3 Catalysts Investors Should Track in GO

Investors should keep the checklist tight and execution-focused. First, watch the comparable-store sales trend embedded in the second-quarter guide, which calls for comps down 1.5% to 2% (including an estimated 50-basis-point Easter calendar headwind). That range frames whether momentum is actually improving beneath the headline.



Second, track whether baskets stabilize as the opportunistic mix continues to rebuild. Management said the opportunistic product mix increased by nearly 2 percentage points since the start of the year, and the branded deals are resonating with customers. The turnaround strengthens materially if that progress shows up in units per transaction and ticket size.



Third, look for evidence that margin pressure is moderating alongside operating-cost control. Gross margin guidance and adjusted EBITDA expectations for the second quarter, paired with expense discipline, will shape confidence that promotional support can eventually fade without sacrificing traffic.



In that context, the competitive backdrop stays intense. Walmart Inc. WMT and Costco Wholesale Corporation COST remain formidable, scale-driven value benchmarks that can pressure pricing and promotions across the sector. GO’s edge has to come from execution on its treasure-hunt differentiation rather than trying to outspend larger rivals.

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Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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