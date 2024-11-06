Grocery Outlet price target lowered to $16 from $21 at UBS

UBS lowered the firm’s price target on Grocery Outlet (GO) to $16 from $21 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company is focusing on fundamentals, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

