Grocery Outlet Holding's (NASDAQ:GO) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Grocery Outlet Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = US$107m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$233m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

Therefore, Grocery Outlet Holding has an ROCE of 4.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Retailing industry average of 9.8%.

NasdaqGS:GO Return on Capital Employed April 19th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Grocery Outlet Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Grocery Outlet Holding's ROCE Trend?

We weren't thrilled with the trend because Grocery Outlet Holding's ROCE has reduced by 27% over the last three years, while the business employed 90% more capital. Usually this isn't ideal, but given Grocery Outlet Holding conducted a capital raising before their most recent earnings announcement, that would've likely contributed, at least partially, to the increased capital employed figure. The funds raised likely haven't been put to work yet so it's worth watching what happens in the future with Grocery Outlet Holding's earnings and if they change as a result from the capital raise.

Our Take On Grocery Outlet Holding's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Grocery Outlet Holding is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. Furthermore the stock has climbed 9.4% over the last year, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

Like most companies, Grocery Outlet Holding does come with some risks, and we've found 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.