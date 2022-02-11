Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) investors are sitting on a loss of 39% if they invested a year ago

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 39%. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 4.8%. Because Grocery Outlet Holding hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unhappily, Grocery Outlet Holding had to report a 19% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 39% is actually more than the EPS drop. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:GO Earnings Per Share Growth February 11th 2022

We know that Grocery Outlet Holding has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 4.8% in the last year, Grocery Outlet Holding shareholders might be miffed that they lost 39%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 6.3% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

But note: Grocery Outlet Holding may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

