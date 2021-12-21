Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) stock was sold by a number of insiders in the recent year, which isn't a positive indicator for investors

Quite a few Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) insiders sold their shares over the past year, which may be a cause for concern. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Grocery Outlet Holding

The CEO & Director, Eric Lindberg, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$150k worth of shares at a price of US$35.27 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$28.74). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Grocery Outlet Holding didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:GO Insider Trading Volume December 21st 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Grocery Outlet Holding insiders own 6.3% of the company, worth about US$175m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Grocery Outlet Holding Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Grocery Outlet Holding insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Grocery Outlet Holding insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Grocery Outlet Holding. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Grocery Outlet Holding you should be aware of.

But note: Grocery Outlet Holding may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.