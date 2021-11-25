Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock Rockets 26% As Investors Are Less Pessimistic Than Expected

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 26% after a shaky period beforehand. But not all shareholders will be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down a very disappointing 22% in the last twelve months.

Since its price has surged higher, Grocery Outlet Holding may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 34.8x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 17x and even P/E's lower than 9x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Grocery Outlet Holding could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Growth For Grocery Outlet Holding?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Grocery Outlet Holding's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 19%. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 259% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 1.2% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 11% per year, which is noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's alarming that Grocery Outlet Holding's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding have built up some good momentum lately, which has really inflated its P/E. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Grocery Outlet Holding's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a weak earnings outlook with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Grocery Outlet Holding, and understanding should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Grocery Outlet Holding. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

