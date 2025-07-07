Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Releases 2024 Impact Report Highlighting Commitment to Stakeholders and Community Initiatives

Grocery Outlet releases its 2024 Impact Report, highlighting initiatives in food access, community support, and sustainability efforts.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has released its Impact Report for fiscal year 2024, highlighting its commitment to affordable food access, waste reduction, and entrepreneurship. President and CEO Jason Potter emphasized the company's goal to create value for all stakeholders while enhancing its unique business model, which combines national buying power with independent operator entrepreneurial spirit. The report details significant achievements such as saving customers money through strategic partnerships, launching new private label products, raising nearly $4.9 million through the Independence from Hunger Campaign, and attracting over 40,000 inquiries from potential independent operators. Additionally, the company improved its environmental impact by reducing food waste, donating millions of pounds of groceries, and enhancing operational efficiencies across its stores.

Potential Positives

The publication of the Impact Report reflects Grocery Outlet's commitment to transparency and accountability in its operations, positively reinforcing its brand image among stakeholders.

The launch of the private label program with over 180 new SKUs enhances the company's market presence and offers greater value to customers.

The successful Independence from Hunger® Campaign raised nearly $4.9 million, demonstrating Grocery Outlet’s proactive involvement in community welfare and its reputation as a socially responsible company.

The increase of over 40,000 inquiries for Independent Operators indicates strong interest and potential growth in the company's entrepreneurial business model.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains forward-looking statements which may lead to uncertainty regarding future performance, potentially raising concerns among investors about the company's ability to meet its expectations.

The company does not disclose specific financial figures or performance metrics in the release, which may leave stakeholders questioning the overall effectiveness of their initiatives and strategies.

Grocery Outlet is facing significant competition in the retail space, particularly from other grocery brands that may also be enhancing their community engagement and sustainability efforts, which could impact its market positioning.

FAQ

What is Grocery Outlet's 2024 Impact Report about?

The report highlights Grocery Outlet's efforts in promoting affordable food access, reducing waste, and encouraging entrepreneurship throughout the fiscal year 2024.

How does Grocery Outlet save customers money?

Grocery Outlet offers significant savings through its opportunistic buying model and strategic partnerships with suppliers, making quality food accessible at lower prices.

What initiatives did Grocery Outlet undertake to support communities in 2024?

The company raised nearly $4.9 million through its Independence from Hunger® Campaign and provided 34,000 meals during its inaugural GO Volunteer Day.

What is the focus of Grocery Outlet's private label program?

The private label program introduced over 180 innovative new SKUs across grocery and deli categories, enhancing the company's market presence and delivering value.

How is Grocery Outlet reducing food waste?

The company focuses on excess inventory and surplus food, avoiding over 762 million pounds of food waste and donating 3.3 million pounds to food banks in 2024.

$GO Insider Trading Activity

$GO insiders have traded $GO stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIK D. RAGATZ has made 2 purchases buying 184,000 shares for an estimated $2,295,990 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERIC J. JR. LINDBERG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 71,025 shares for an estimated $1,033,550 .

. KENNETH W. ALTERMAN purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $297,000

ANDREA RENEE BORTNER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 17,213 shares for an estimated $215,482 .

. STEVEN K. WILSON (EVP, Chief Purchasing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,159 shares for an estimated $161,384 .

. JOHN E. BACHMAN purchased 14,000 shares for an estimated $159,040

PAMELA B. BURKE (EVP, Chief Stores Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,739 shares for an estimated $144,100 .

. CHRISTOPHER M MILLER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $116,800

LUKE D THOMPSON (EVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,115 shares for an estimated $74,730 .

. CAREY F. JAROS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $57,000

LINDSAY E. GRAY (SVP, Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,597 shares for an estimated $55,507 .

. RAMESH CHIKKALA (EVP, Chief Operations Officer) sold 2,506 shares for an estimated $28,418

$GO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $GO stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) ("Grocery Outlet," the "Company," "we" or "our"), a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products, today announced the publication of its Impact Report covering fiscal year 2024.





” said Jason Potter, President and CEO of Grocery Outlet. “I am excited to guide our company forward in service of our mission. My goal is to create greater value for all our stakeholders and strengthen our unique business model—one that blends national buying power and extreme value with the entrepreneurial spirit of our Independent Operators. Together, we will continue to build a brighter, more sustainable future.”





Key impact areas highlighted in the report are:









Saving Customers Money:



Through its opportunistic buying model and strategic partnerships with suppliers, Grocery Outlet consistently delivered products at significant savings compared to conventional retailers, enabling customers to maintain access to quality food and essential items, while effectively managing their budgets.











Through its opportunistic buying model and strategic partnerships with suppliers, Grocery Outlet consistently delivered products at significant savings compared to conventional retailers, enabling customers to maintain access to quality food and essential items, while effectively managing their budgets.





Providing Affordable, Quality Food:



Grocery Outlet continued to serve as an important resource for customers across income levels, providing accessible, nutritious food options that support community well-being. In 2024, the Company made a major leap forward with the launch of its private label program, introducing over 180 innovative new SKUs across grocery and deli categories, strengthening its market presence and delivering more value.











Grocery Outlet continued to serve as an important resource for customers across income levels, providing accessible, nutritious food options that support community well-being. In 2024, the Company made a major leap forward with the launch of its private label program, introducing over 180 innovative new SKUs across grocery and deli categories, strengthening its market presence and delivering more value.





Giving Back to Communities:



Grocery Outlet’s long-standing legacy of community engagement deepened in 2024 through expanded initiatives and stronger community connections. The Company’s annual Independence from Hunger



®



Campaign, raised nearly $4.9 million in 2024, and its inaugural GO Volunteer Day provided 34,000 meals to local community members.











Grocery Outlet’s long-standing legacy of community engagement deepened in 2024 through expanded initiatives and stronger community connections. The Company’s annual Independence from Hunger Campaign, raised nearly $4.9 million in 2024, and its inaugural GO Volunteer Day provided 34,000 meals to local community members.





Creating Opportunities for Independent Operators:



The entrepreneurial spirit of Grocery Outlet’s business model resonated strongly throughout 2024, attracting over 40,000 inquiries to join the Company’s network of Independent Operators (“IOs”). Grocery Outlet welcomed 49 new IOs, growing its network to 481, including a small group of IOs who now operate multiple stores. The Company continued to invest in the success of its IOs, including offering a “Good to Great” program and launching a new mobile app with offers to local customers.











The entrepreneurial spirit of Grocery Outlet’s business model resonated strongly throughout 2024, attracting over 40,000 inquiries to join the Company’s network of Independent Operators (“IOs”). Grocery Outlet welcomed 49 new IOs, growing its network to 481, including a small group of IOs who now operate multiple stores. The Company continued to invest in the success of its IOs, including offering a “Good to Great” program and launching a new mobile app with offers to local customers.





Driving Engagement with Employees



: Grocery Outlet’s employees are the foundation of its success, bringing unmatched dedication and enthusiasm to supporting the needs of all stakeholders. The Company remains committed to providing competitive pay and benefits to attract and retain the talent crucial for advancing its mission and long-term progress. It has also expanded its learning and development initiatives and introduced new programs, while enhancing existing offerings, to support career advancement across all levels of its organization.











: Grocery Outlet’s employees are the foundation of its success, bringing unmatched dedication and enthusiasm to supporting the needs of all stakeholders. The Company remains committed to providing competitive pay and benefits to attract and retain the talent crucial for advancing its mission and long-term progress. It has also expanded its learning and development initiatives and introduced new programs, while enhancing existing offerings, to support career advancement across all levels of its organization.





Reducing Food Waste:



Grocery Outlet’s opportunistic sourcing model supports food waste reduction by focusing on excess inventory and offering surplus food to its customers. In 2024, Grocery Outlet contributed to avoiding more than 762 million pounds of food waste. Additionally, the Company’s Regional Fulfillment Centers donated an estimated 3.3 million pounds of groceries to food banks and charitable organizations in 2024, a more than 60% increase over the estimated 2 million pounds donated in 2023.











Grocery Outlet’s opportunistic sourcing model supports food waste reduction by focusing on excess inventory and offering surplus food to its customers. In 2024, Grocery Outlet contributed to avoiding more than 762 million pounds of food waste. Additionally, the Company’s Regional Fulfillment Centers donated an estimated 3.3 million pounds of groceries to food banks and charitable organizations in 2024, a more than 60% increase over the estimated 2 million pounds donated in 2023.





Improving Operational Efficiency:



Grocery Outlet remains dedicated to minimizing its environmental footprint across critical areas, including energy consumption, food waste and carbon emissions. The Company achieved a 73% increase in the number of its stores utilizing more efficient CO



2



refrigeration, 100% of its stores now use an energy management system and timed heating and lighting controls, and 63% of its third-party carrier partners are SmartWay certified.











To learn more, download Grocery Outlet’s 2024 Impact Report at:



https://www.groceryoutlet.com/impact-report



.







About Grocery Outlet







Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold primarily through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 540 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Georgia, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia.







Forward-Looking Statements







This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “will,” and similar expressions, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and in other subsequent reports the Company files with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company’s periodic filings are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.







