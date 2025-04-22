Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. to Release Q1 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on May 6, 2025

Grocery Outlet will release Q1 fiscal 2025 results on May 6, 2025, followed by a conference call for discussion.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 on May 6, 2025, after market close. Following the announcement, the company will hold a conference call at 4:30 PM ET to discuss the results, and interested investors and analysts can join by calling in about ten minutes prior to the start. A live audio webcast will also be available on the Grocery Outlet investor relations website, with a recorded replay accessible shortly after the call and lasting for roughly two weeks. Grocery Outlet is an extreme value retailer based in Emeryville, California, operating over 530 stores across multiple states.

The company has a significant presence with over 530 stores across multiple states, indicating robust growth potential and market reach.

$GO Insider Trading Activity

$GO insiders have traded $GO stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIK D. RAGATZ has made 2 purchases buying 275,000 shares for an estimated $4,028,750 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERIC J. JR. LINDBERG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 71,025 shares for an estimated $1,033,550 .

. KENNETH W. ALTERMAN purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $297,000

ANDREA RENEE BORTNER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 17,213 shares for an estimated $215,482 .

. STEVEN K. WILSON (EVP, Chief Purchasing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,159 shares for an estimated $161,384 .

. JOHN E. BACHMAN purchased 14,000 shares for an estimated $159,040

PAMELA B. BURKE (EVP, Chief Stores Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,739 shares for an estimated $144,100 .

. CHRISTOPHER M MILLER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $116,800

CAREY F. JAROS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $57,000

LUKE D THOMPSON (EVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,747 shares for an estimated $55,893 .

. LINDSAY E. GRAY (SVP, Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,597 shares for an estimated $55,507 .

. RAMESH CHIKKALA (EVP, Chief Operations Officer) sold 2,506 shares for an estimated $28,418

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $GO stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$GO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GO forecast page.

$GO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GO recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeremy Hamblin from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $17.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Katy Hallberg from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $17.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $16.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $19.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Robert Ohmes from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $17.0 on 10/30/2024

Full Release



EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (“Grocery Outlet”) today announced that its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 will be released after the market close on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. The company will host a conference call at 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT) to discuss the results.





Investors and analysts interested in joining the call are invited to dial (877) 407-9208 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at



https://investors.groceryoutlet.com



.





A taped replay of the conference call will be available within three hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online or by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering access code 13751098. The replay will be available for approximately two weeks after the call.









About Grocery Outlet









Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold primarily through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 530 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia.







INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:







Christine Chen





(510) 877-3192







cchen@cfgo.com









MEDIA CONTACT:







Layla Kasha





(510) 379-2176





lkasha@cfgo.com



