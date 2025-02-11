Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

Grocery Outlet will release Q4 and fiscal 2024 results on February 25, 2025, with a subsequent conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 on February 25, 2025, after the market closes. The company will hold a conference call at 4:30 PM ET to discuss these results, inviting investors and analysts to join by calling in about 10 minutes early. A live audio webcast will be available on their investor relations website, and a replay of the call will be accessible shortly after its conclusion for two weeks. Grocery Outlet, based in Emeryville, California, operates over 520 stores across various states, focusing on quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products at extreme value.

Potential Positives

Grocery Outlet will be releasing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal 2024, indicating transparency and a commitment to keeping investors informed.

The scheduled conference call to discuss financial results allows for direct engagement between the company and investors, enhancing shareholder communication.

The company's growth is highlighted by the presence of over 520 stores across multiple states, indicating strong market presence and expansion potential.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of upcoming financial results may indicate that the company is facing challenges in providing timely information, potentially raising concerns among investors and analysts.

Operating independently across over 520 stores could expose the company to inconsistencies in performance and strategy implementation, raising questions about overall management effectiveness.

The lack of any specific highlights or preliminary performance indicators for the upcoming earnings might imply weaker results than expected.

FAQ

When will Grocery Outlet release its fourth quarter financial results?

Grocery Outlet will release its fourth quarter financial results on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, after market close.

What time is the Grocery Outlet conference call?

The conference call to discuss the financial results will be held at 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT) on February 25, 2025.

How can I join the Grocery Outlet conference call?

Investors and analysts can join the call by dialing (877) 407-9208 about 10 minutes before it starts.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a taped replay of the conference call will be available within three hours and accessible for two weeks.

Where can I access the live audio webcast of the call?

The live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed online at https://investors.groceryoutlet.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$GO Insider Trading Activity

$GO insiders have traded $GO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC J. JR. LINDBERG has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 629,631 shares for an estimated $11,237,115 .

. ERIK D. RAGATZ purchased 110,000 shares for an estimated $2,007,500

$GO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $GO stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (“Grocery Outlet”) today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal 2024 year will be released after the market close on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. The company will host a conference call at 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT) to discuss the results.





Investors and analysts interested in joining the call are invited to dial (877) 407-9208 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at



https://investors.groceryoutlet.com



.





A taped replay of the conference call will be available within three hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online or by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering access code 13750098. The replay will be available for approximately two weeks after the call.









About Grocery Outlet









Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold primarily through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 520 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia.







INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:







Christine Chen





(510) 877-3192







cchen@cfgo.com







Bruce Williams





(646) 279-1041







Bruce.Williams@icrinc.com









MEDIA CONTACT:







Layla Kasha





(510) 379-2176





lkasha@cfgo.com



