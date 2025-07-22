Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on August 5

Grocery Outlet will release its Q2 fiscal 2025 financial results on August 5 and host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET.
Quiver AI Summary
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 after the market closes on August 5, 2025. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call at 4:30 PM ET to discuss its results, with a live audio webcast available on its investor relations website. Grocery Outlet, headquartered in Emeryville, California, operates over 540 stores across multiple states, offering a range of quality, name-brand products at discounted prices through independently operated stores.
Potential Positives
- Grocery Outlet is set to release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, indicating transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.
- The scheduled conference call following the results release demonstrates the company's proactive approach to engaging with stakeholders and addressing investor inquiries.
- The announcement highlights that Grocery Outlet operates over 540 stores across multiple states, showcasing its extensive market presence and growth potential within the retail sector.
Potential Negatives
- None
FAQ
When will Grocery Outlet release its second quarter financial results?
Grocery Outlet will release its second quarter financial results on August 5, 2025, after market close.
What time is the Grocery Outlet conference call?
The conference call will be held at 4:30 PM ET (1:30 PM PT) on August 5, 2025.
How can I access the Grocery Outlet conference call?
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investors.groceryoutlet.com.
Is there a replay available for the Grocery Outlet conference call?
Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available for approximately one year after the event.
Where is Grocery Outlet based and how many stores do they have?
Grocery Outlet is based in Emeryville, California, and operates over 540 stores across various states.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$GO Insider Trading Activity
$GO insiders have traded $GO stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERIK D. RAGATZ has made 2 purchases buying 184,000 shares for an estimated $2,295,990 and 0 sales.
- ERIC J. JR. LINDBERG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 71,025 shares for an estimated $1,033,550.
- KENNETH W. ALTERMAN purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $297,000
- ANDREA RENEE BORTNER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 17,213 shares for an estimated $215,482.
- STEVEN K. WILSON (EVP, Chief Purchasing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,159 shares for an estimated $161,384.
- JOHN E. BACHMAN purchased 14,000 shares for an estimated $159,040
- PAMELA B. BURKE (EVP, Chief Stores Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,739 shares for an estimated $144,100.
- CHRISTOPHER M MILLER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $116,800
- LUKE D THOMPSON (EVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,115 shares for an estimated $74,730.
- CAREY F. JAROS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $57,000
- LINDSAY E. GRAY (SVP, Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,597 shares for an estimated $55,507.
- RAMESH CHIKKALA (EVP, Chief Operations Officer) sold 2,506 shares for an estimated $28,418
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $GO stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 3,865,079 shares (+119035.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,033,804
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 3,627,807 shares (+408.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,716,741
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 3,112,263 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,509,436
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 3,068,405 shares (+1577.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,896,301
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 2,973,738 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,572,857
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,612,615 shares (+5012.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,524,357
- JUNTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 2,506,596 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,042,212
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$GO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/07/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 02/27/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/26/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GO forecast page.
$GO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GO recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $GO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Lasser from UBS set a target price of $17.0 on 05/07/2025
- Anthony Bonadio from Wells Fargo set a target price of $19.0 on 05/07/2025
- Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $16.0 on 04/30/2025
- Corey Tarlowe from Jefferies set a target price of $18.0 on 04/16/2025
- Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $11.0 on 02/27/2025
- Robert Ohmes from B of A Securities set a target price of $17.0 on 02/26/2025
- Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital set a target price of $13.0 on 02/26/2025
Full Release
EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) (“Grocery Outlet”) today announced that its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 will be released after the market close on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. The company will host a conference call at 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT) to discuss the results.
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at
https://investors.groceryoutlet.com
. A replay will be available for approximately one year after the call.
About Grocery Outlet
Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold primarily through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet and its subsidiaries have more than 540 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia.
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:
Ian Ferry
(510) 244-3703
iferry@cfgo.com
Ron Clark
(646) 776-0886
ron@ellipsista.com
MEDIA CONTACT:
Layla Kasha
(510) 379-2176
lkasha@cfgo.com
