Grocery Outlet Holding Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (Symbol: GO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.63, changing hands as high as $29.94 per share. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GO's low point in its 52 week range is $25.71 per share, with $36.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.80.

