GROCERY OUTLET HLDNG Earnings Results: $GO Reports Quarterly Earnings

GROCERY OUTLET HLDNG ($GO) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.15 per share, missing estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,097,850,000, missing estimates of $1,118,865,969 by $-21,015,969.

GROCERY OUTLET HLDNG Insider Trading Activity

GROCERY OUTLET HLDNG insiders have traded $GO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC J. JR. LINDBERG has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 229,631 shares for an estimated $3,758,115 .

. ERIK D. RAGATZ purchased 110,000 shares for an estimated $2,007,500

GROCERY OUTLET HLDNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of GROCERY OUTLET HLDNG stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

