Is Grocery Outlet (GO) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is one of 184 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GO's full-year earnings has moved 10.5% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, GO has gained about 3.7% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 0.4%. As we can see, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Service Corp. (SCI). The stock is up 4.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Service Corp.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 8% so far this year, so GO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Service Corp., however, belongs to the Funeral Services industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #3. The industry has moved +3.7% so far this year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. and Service Corp. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Service Corporation International (SCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.