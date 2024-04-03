Grocery Outlet (GO) Completes Buyout of United Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO finalized the purchase of United Grocery Outlet ("UGO"), a leading extreme value grocery retailer in the Southeastern United States. This strategic move is part of GO's expansion strategy, broadening its geographic reach beyond its traditional base. The acquisition, initially announced a while ago, has now come to an end, signifying an important step forward for the company in its efforts to grow and capture new markets.



United Grocery Outlet, under the umbrella of Gen Cap America, Inc. and managed by both current and former UGO executives, operates a network of 40 stores, as well as a distribution center across six states — Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and Virginia. This acquisition not only increases Grocery Outlet's store count but also marks its entrance into the Southeastern market, an area previously untapped by the company.



RJ Sheedy, the president and CEO of GO, expressed enthusiasm about the completion of the transaction. Highlighting the successful track record of UGO's stores, Sheedy pointed out the immediate scale and potential for future growth that the acquisition brings to Grocery Outlet. According to Sheedy, the similar business models, customer value propositions and a shared commitment to community service make this acquisition a seamless integration into Grocery Outlet's operational framework.



The acquisition's strategic rationale is multifaceted. Firstly, it provides Grocery Outlet with a solid foundation in the Southeastern United States, a region with considerable growth potential for discount retail. The existing UGO stores are known for their strong performance, offering a wide range of discount products that cater to budget-conscious consumers. This aligns well with Grocery Outlet's business model, which is centered around offering significant savings on brand-name merchandise through opportunistic buying strategies.



This acquisition paves the way for future expansions in the Southeast. The company plans to open an additional 15 to 20 stores in existing markets in 2024, aiming for a total of 55 to 60 net new stores by the end of the year. Moreover, the acquisition is expected to contribute modestly to GO's earnings for the fiscal year.



With a distribution center already in place, Grocery Outlet can efficiently supply its new stores while exploring opportunities to open additional locations in the region. This strategic move not only enhances the company's physical presence but also strengthens its supply chain logistics, ensuring that customers in the Southeast enjoy the same value and variety found in Grocery Outlet stores elsewhere.



The integration of UGO into Grocery Outlet's operations is expected to be smooth, given the similarities in its business approaches and core values. This acquisition is a testament to Grocery Outlet's commitment to expanding its reach and reinforcing its position as a leading discount grocery retailer in the United States.

Overall, the acquisition of United Grocery Outlet represents a significant milestone in GO's growth strategy. It not only extends the company's geographical footprint but also aligns with its mission to provide customers with affordable and quality products. As Grocery Outlet continues to expand and evolve, its focus on opportunistic buying, value proposition and community service remains central to its success in the competitive retail landscape.



The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has gained 1.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 5.1%.



An uptrend in the Zacks Consensus Estimate echoes the same sentiment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share for the current and next fiscal years has increased 1 penny each to $1.18 and $1.28, respectively, over the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales for the current and next fiscal years is pegged at $4.35 billion and $4.73 billion, suggesting 9.6% and 8.7% year-over-year growth, respectively.

