Grocery Outlet downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Telsey Advisory

Telsey Advisory downgraded Grocery Outlet (GO) to Market Perform from Outperform.
Read More on GO:
- Grocery Outlet downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA
- BofA downgrades Grocery Outlet on uncertainty from CEO change
- Grocery Outlet price target lowered to $26 from $28 at Wells Fargo
- Grocery Outlet Holding Announces Leadership Change and Growth Forecast
- Grocery Outlet sees Q3 revenue $1.1B, consensus $1.09B
