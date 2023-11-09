Grocery List for College Students on a Budget

Although college is a time of great change and excitement, it can also be a difficult time financially. Thanks to high tuition and hidden costs, students often live on tight budgets, and grocery shopping can be one of their biggest expenses. There are costs involved regardless of whether students consume off-campus meals, cook at home/in their dorms, or take advantage of an on-campus meal plan.

Here’s a look at what the average cost of food is for college students:

For a college student, food costs $670 a month on average.

On average, college students spend $410 a month eating away from campus.

In addition to the cost of eating off-campus, cooking meals at home averages $260 a month.

The average monthly cost of a campus meal plan is $450.

For a college student, a vegan diet cooked exclusively at home costs $155 a month.

Suffice it to say, for college students, breakfast to dinner meals can get expensive and add up pretty quickly — regardless of whether or not they have a campus meal plan. In addition, seeing the figures up close is undoubtedly even more frightful. The good news is that you can save money on groceries without sacrificing taste or health.

Sample College Student Grocery List

An important part of creating a college student grocery list is organizing it. If you plan to eat the same meal daily, you could arrange your shopping list by the various aisles in the grocery store, or the day of the week.

In addition, you may want to add staple items as you run out to your list each week. Don’t forget to cross off items from your shopping list when you go shopping. It’s the worst when you realize after coming back from the store that you forgot a key ingredient.

Staples: Rice Pasta Beans Oatmeal Eggs Bread Milk Yogurt Cheese Peanut butter Frozen vegetables Canned fruits Spices

Fresh Produce: Bananas Apples Oranges Carrots Celery Onions Tomatoes Potatoes

Meat and Protein: Ground chicken Ground turkey Salmon Tunafish Tofu Lentils



For healthy and affordable meals, this list is a good starting point. To create a variety of dishes, purchase items that can easily be repurposed. You can use store-bought rotisserie chicken for a variety of meals, for instance. You can shred it over rice or quinoa for a grain bowl, or mix it with broth to make a quick soup. It can also be used in sandwiches, wraps, and quesadillas, or on salads.

Here are some sample meal plans for college students on a budget:

Breakfast:

Despite its importance, breakfast is one of the most overlooked meals of the day. In the morning, you don’t have to spend lots of time making a good, healthy breakfast packed with protein.

You can make the following breakfasts easily:

Oatmeal. Oatmeal is a filling and healthy way to start the day. Aside from being easy to make, it is also very affordable. Oats can be cooked by adding hot water or milk and following the directions on the package. Fresh fruit, nuts, seeds, or yogurt can be added to oatmeal to enhance the flavor and nutritional value.

Lunch:

If you’re on campus attending classes, it can be difficult to prepare and eat lunch in your room. Many of these meal ideas, however, can be easily transported to class, the library, or wherever else you need them.

Sandwich. Lunch options such as sandwiches can be healthy and affordable. You can pair whole-wheat bread with grilled chicken or turkey for a lean protein option. Adding vegetables such as lettuce, tomato, and cucumber is also an option. Or, can you ever go wrong with a classic PB&J?

Dinner:

Having to cook a meal that takes a lot of time and effort might not be something you look forward to at the end of the day. The following are a few healthy, budget-friendly meal options and shortcuts to help you avoid the drive-through.

Pasta dishes. A healthy pasta dish can be created by choosing whole-wheat pasta, grilled chicken or fish, tofu, or beans. To add nutrients, add plenty of vegetables.

On a budget, there are many other ways to prepare healthy meals. But, these are just a few ideas to help you get started. The main takeaway should be that by planning and preparing well, you can save money without sacrificing quality or taste when you shop for groceries.

How to Shop for Groceries on a Budget

It is likely that your college student grocery budget isn’t particularly large. However, you can still eat healthy and buy the food you want by following these frugal tips:

Plan your meals ahead of time. As a result, you won’t make impulse purchases at the store.

As a college student, you may be able to snag a discount from the likes of HelloFresh, Thrive Market, or Kroger. Take advantage of cashback apps. Apps like Ibotta offer money back on grocery shopping. Scanning your receipt will give you cash back on certain items after you make a purchase. In other words, there are apps and websites that will make you money just for shopping.

A leftover can be transformed into a new and exciting meal in many ways. You can, for instance, make salads, sandwiches, or soups with leftover chicken.

Here are some additional tips for college students on a budget:

Food pantries, meal swipe programs, and community gardens are some of the resources colleges provide to support students’ basic needs. Additionally, organizations such as The Salvation Army, American Red Cross, and United Way may provide assistance to college students experiencing food insecurity. Cook with friends or roommates. The best thing about this is that you can save money and also have some fun with your roomies at the same time

It is possible to eat healthy on a budget as a college student. Follow these tips to create a grocery list that will save you money and make your meals nutritious.

FAQs

What are some tips for creating a grocery list on a budget?

Make a list before you go to the store. By doing this, you will avoid impulse purchases and stay focused.

How can college students save money on groceries?

Cook at home instead of eating out. Even with dining offers, eating out frequently can be expensive. Home cooking is a great way to save money and eat healthier at the same time.

What are some tips for avoiding food waste?

Only buy what you need. Organize your meals and create a grocery list for the week before going shopping.

What are some resources for college students on a budget?

SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). In order to qualify for SNAP, students must be enrolled at least half-time in a college, university, community college, or business, technical, trade, or vocational school. Factors such as income, household size, and resources determine eligibility.

