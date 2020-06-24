Grocery giant restocks the IPO market with a billion-dollar deal

The fourth-largest grocer in the US, Albertsons Companies (ACI) serves over 33 million customers per week through its 2,260 grocery stores. It operates under banners Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Amigos, Andronico’s Community Markets, Lucky, Plated, and United Express. Cerberus-backed Albertsons...



For the full article, sign up for a free trial of IPO Pro. IPO Pro provides access to our comprehensive IPO calendar, alerts on new IPO content, screening capabilities, and more.



Start a Free Trial of IPO Pro







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.