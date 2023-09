Corrects to say "company said", not "regulatory filing showed"

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Grocery delivery service Instacart is aiming to raise up to $660 million in its initial public offering, the company said on Monday.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Pritam.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.