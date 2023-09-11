News & Insights

Grocery delivery service Instacart aims for $616 mln raise in US IPO

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 11, 2023 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant and Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Grocery delivery service Instacart is looking to raise up to $616 million along with selling stockholders in its initial public offering, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

The San Francisco-based company and its selling shareholders are offering 22 million shares priced between $26 and $28 apiece.

Like SoftBank's chip designer Arm and marketing automation firm Klaviyo, Instacart is expected to list its shares in September as part of a wave of high-profile names testing investor appetite for new listings.

The IPO market has been subdued for a major part of the last two years following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the spike in interest rates.

