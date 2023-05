May 1 (Reuters) - Grocery delivery app Getir is in talks to take over its German rival Flink, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)

