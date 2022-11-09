US Markets

Grocer Ahold Delhaize lifts 2022 earnings outlook

Credit: REUTERS/Eva Plevier

November 09, 2022 — 02:20 am EST

Written by Diana Mandiá for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize AD.AS on Wednesday raised its annual outlook for the third time this year, expecting low-double-digit earnings per share growth versus a prior mid-single-digit guidance.

The company also posted a strong increase in sales and earnings in the third quarter.

Despite rising macro-economic and geopolitical challenges, Ahold is benefiting from a strong performance in the United States, where it operates the Stop & Shop, Giant, Food Lion and Hannaford chains.

Ahold's net sales in the U.S. reached 14.7 billion euros in the third quarter, an increase of 8.8% at constant exchange rates, for total group sales of 22.4 billion euros over the same period.

Ahold Delhaize on Wednesday said its underlying operating income jumped to 993 million euros ($999.06 million) between July and September, above the 885 million euros expected by a company-compiled consensus.

The group, which is working with suppliers to mitigate cost increases by introducing cheaper products and expanding its own-brand offers, also announced a new 1 billion euros share buyback program to start at the beginning of 2023.

