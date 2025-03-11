$GRND stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GRND stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,662,735 of trading volume.

$GRND Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GRND:

$GRND insiders have traded $GRND stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES FU BIN LU has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 3,557,283 shares for an estimated $53,987,371 .

. AUSTIN J BALANCE (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 358,410 shares for an estimated $6,054,136 .

. VANDANA MEHTA-KRANTZ (Chief Financial Officer) sold 60,776 shares for an estimated $868,489

NATHAN RICHARDSON has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 16,000 shares for an estimated $240,310 .

. ZACHARY KATZ (GC and Head of Global Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,231 shares for an estimated $197,314 .

. KYE CHEN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,173 shares for an estimated $119,907.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GRND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $GRND stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $GRND on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.