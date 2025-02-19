$GRMN stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GRMN stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $197,616,734 of trading volume.

$GRMN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GRMN:

$GRMN insiders have traded $GRMN stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLIFTON A PEMBLE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,162 shares for an estimated $2,200,870 .

. CHENG-WEI WANG (General Manager - Garmin Corp.) sold 10,055 shares for an estimated $1,781,303

DOUGLAS G. BOESSEN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 2,655 shares for an estimated $559,932 .

. PHILIP STRAUB (EVP, Man. Director - Aviation) sold 2,750 shares for an estimated $499,022

SEAN BIDDLECOMBE (Managing Director, EMEA) sold 587 shares for an estimated $123,327

LAURIE A MINARD (VP, Human Resources) sold 87 shares for an estimated $15,815

$GRMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 422 institutional investors add shares of $GRMN stock to their portfolio, and 409 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GRMN Government Contracts

We have seen $42,217 of award payments to $GRMN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

