GRMN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $94.47, changing hands as low as $94.36 per share. Garmin Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GRMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GRMN's low point in its 52 week range is $76.37 per share, with $121.735 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.22. The GRMN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
