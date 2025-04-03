GRMN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $193.13, changing hands as low as $182.25 per share. Garmin Ltd shares are currently trading off about 16.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GRMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GRMN's low point in its 52 week range is $138.86 per share, with $246.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $182.53. The GRMN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

