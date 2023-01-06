GRMN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $96.88, changing hands as high as $97.15 per share. Garmin Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GRMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GRMN's low point in its 52 week range is $76.37 per share, with $133.785 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.11. The GRMN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
