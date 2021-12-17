Grizzle Investment Management Launches Grizzle Growth ETF, GRZZ

On Friday, Grizzle Investment Management, an emerging sponsor of actively managed exchange traded funds (ETFs), announced that The Grizzle Growth ETF is now trading on the NYSE Arca exchange under the ticker symbol GRZZ.

The GRZZ ETF is actively managed and seeks long-term capital appreciation through companies focusing on growth, innovation, and disruption. The fund will seek to identify future leaders in the following overarching key growth themes, including, but not limited to:

Digitization & cloud computing

Future of media & entertainment

Health & wellness

Sustainability & energy transition

"Grizzle believes investing in structural growth remains one of the most compelling areas for capital appreciation in the market. Rapidly evolving technology and consumer trends have made innovation and disruption critical determinants of success for companies," said Thomas George, co-portfolio manager of GRZZ and CEO of Grizzle Investment Management.

The fund managers will employ a disciplined valuation investment framework coupled with a rigorous focus on portfolio construction in the management of GRZZ.

"We believe a majority of the invested capital in disruptive industries ignores valuation and is misallocated into science fair projects with uncertain (or unreasonably long) time horizons," said Thomas George.

"The GRZZ ETF will seek growth through innovation and market disruption at a reasonable price ("DARP"), targeting companies that have the potential to generate substantial revenue growth and whose revenues and earnings are expected to increase at a significantly faster rate than that of the overall economy. We focus on cash flow inflection 4-6 years in the future, rather than companies that will generate cashflow 10+ years out," said Scott Willis, co-portfolio manager of GRZZ and CFO of Grizzle Investment Management.

Grizzle Investment Management will host a series of investor webinars to provide an overview of their growth investment process and detailed discussions around the portfolio's composition. The following dates include registration links to attend each session.

About Grizzle Investment Management

Grizzle Investment Management is a registered investment adviser providing financial products and research focused on structural thematic growth industries. We seek to help investors navigate the era of disruption and new money. To learn more, visit www.etf.grizzle.com.

