Gritstone’s Unique Approach Can Set Its 2nd Gen COVID-19 Vaccine Apart, Says Analyst

Think coronavirus stocks are so 2020? Think again.

Shares of Gritstone Oncology (GRTS) took off by a whooping 302% over the past two trading sessions, after the company disclosed promising news concerning the development of its second-generation coronavirus vaccine.

The company has entered an agreement with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) to initiate a phase 1 trial which focuses on Gritstone’s heterologous prime-boost strategyfor vaccination and makes use of the company’s EDGE algorithm for T-cell epitope selection.

Phase 1 is anticipated to kick off in 1H21, and should it prove successful, a Phase 2 study will follow in 2H21.

The vaccine's pre-clinical testing has been funded by a grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the vaccine’s early-stage study’s costs are being taken care of by The NIAID’s Infectious Diseases Clinical Research Consortium.

While two Covid-19 vaccines have already been granted EUA (emergency use approval) by the FDA and others are currently in late-stage trials, there is still doubt whether these first gen vaccines will offer long term immunity against the coronavirus.

The pre-clinical evaluation has indicated Gritstone’s vaccine could potentially lead to wider and longer lasting immune protection due to the fact it is designed to produce strong CD8+ T cell responses against several conserved viral epitopes.

Gritstone’s platform has already shown promise in another indication which Cowen analyst Marc Frahm thinks bodes well for its Covid-19 program.

“We have been generally impressed with Gritstone’s EDGE platform for the selection of CD8+ T cell epitopes and the ability of its heterologous prime-boost vaccine platform to elicit robust T cell responses against these epitopes, even in late-stage cancer patients with compromised immune systems,” the 5-star analyst said. “We therefore think the development of a next-generation SARS-CoV-2 vaccine makes sense in this context, particularly with the support and non-dilutive funding of outside organizations.”

To this end, Frahm reiterated an Outperform rating on GRTS shares without providing a fixed price target. (To watch Frahm’s track record, click here)

Overall, GRTS presents a conundrum to Street analysts. Based on 3 Buys and 1 Hold and Sell, each, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. However, given the recent strong share gains and the $13.25 average price target, a 48% drop could be in the cards. (See GRTS stock analysis on TipRanks)

