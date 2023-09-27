Gritstone bio wins $433 million US contract for COVID vaccine study

Adds share price and study details in paragraphs 3-5

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Gritstone bio GRTS.O on Wednesday secured a $433 million contract by the U.S. government to conduct a mid-stage study of its self-amplifying mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The contract is a part of "Project NextGen," an initiative by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to advance a pipeline of new, innovative vaccines and therapeutics providing broader and more durable protection against COVID-19 infection.

Gritstone's shares rose 36.1% to $1.61 after the bell.

The study will compare the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of Gritstone's COVID-19 vaccine candidate with an approved vaccine.

Gritstone plans to initiate the mid-stage study in the first quarter of next year.

The contract was awarded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, a U.S. federal agency that funds disease-fighting technology.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.