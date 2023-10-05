Gritstone Bio (GRTS) Price Target Increased by 22.09% to 10.71

The average one-year price target for Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) has been revised to 10.71 / share. This is an increase of 22.09% from the prior estimate of 8.77 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 337.14% from the latest reported closing price of 2.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 197 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gritstone Bio. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 29.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRTS is 0.05%, a decrease of 67.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.92% to 52,500K shares. The put/call ratio of GRTS is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Point72 Asset Management holds 7,574K shares representing 8.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,680K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRTS by 33.58% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 6,860K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,927K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRTS by 38.55% over the last quarter.

Versant Venture Management holds 3,561K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 2,766K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,489K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gritstone Bio Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is developing the next generation of immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Gritstone develops its products by leveraging two key pillars-first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGETM, which is designed to predict antigens that are presented on the surface of cells, such as tumor or virally-infected cells, that can be seen by the immune system; and, second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing these antigens to potentially drive the patient's immune system to specifically attack and destroy disease-causing cells. The company's lead oncology programs include an individualized neoantigen-based immunotherapy, GRANITE, and an 'off-the-shelf' shared neoantigen-based immunotherapy, SLATE, which are being evaluated in clinical studies. The company also has a bispecific antibody (BiSAb) program for solid tumors in lead optimization. Within its infectious disease pipeline, Gritstone is advancing CORAL, a COVID-19 program to develop a second-generation vaccine, with support from departments within the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as a license agreement with La Jolla Institute for Immunology. Additionally, the company has a global collaboration for the development of a therapeutic HIV vaccine with Gilead Sciences.

