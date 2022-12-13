Gritstone Bio Gets Patents Related To Self-amplifying MRNA Vaccine Platform Technology

(RTTNews) - Gritstone bio, Inc. (GRTS) announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office recently issued two new patents related to the company's self-amplifying mRNA vaccine platform technology. The first patent includes claims covering Gritstone's individualized cancer vaccine candidates. The second patent includes claims covering antigen-encoding samRNA vectors.

Andrew Allen, CEO of Gritstone, said: "Gritstone's samRNA vectors enable extended duration and magnitude of antigen expression, in an immunostimulatory context, which together can drive more potent and durable induction of neutralizing antibodies and T cell immunity. In addition, Gritstone's samRNA vectors allow for large cassettes, providing substantial target antigen capacity and flexibility."

Gritstone currently has eight applications granted or allowed in the U.S., and approximately 300 patent applications pending in the United States and other jurisdictions.

