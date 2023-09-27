News & Insights

Gritstone Bio Gets BARDA Contract To Study COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Worth Up To $433 Mln

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage biotechnology company Gritstone bio, Inc. (GRTS) Wednesday said it has received a contract by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to conduct a Phase 2b comparative study evaluating Gritstone's self-amplifying mRNA (samRNA) vaccine candidate containing Spike plus other viral targets to protect against COVID-19.

The agreement, which is valued at up to $433 million, was awarded as part of 'Project NextGen,' an initiative by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to advance a pipeline of new, innovative vaccines and therapeutics providing broader and more durable protection for COVID-19.

Under the contract, Gritstone bio will conduct a 10,000 participant, randomized Phase 2b double-blinded study to compare the efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of the Gritstone next-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate with an approved COVID-19 vaccine.

