Grit Real Estate Unveils 2024 Financial Results

October 31, 2024 — 04:02 am EDT

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GB:GR1T) has released an update.

Grit Real Estate Income Group has released its abridged audited consolidated results for the year ending June 2024, highlighting its commitment to delivering strong and sustainable income through its diversified portfolio of high-quality assets across Africa. With a focus on long-term leases backed by blue-chip tenants, the company aims to offer potential for both income and capital growth. Investors can access the detailed financial results and the Integrated Annual Report on the company’s website.

