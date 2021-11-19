Grindrod Shipping Holdings (NASDAQ:GRIN) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Grindrod Shipping Holdings (NASDAQ:GRIN) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Grindrod Shipping Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$87m ÷ (US$627m - US$102m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Grindrod Shipping Holdings has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Shipping industry.

NasdaqGS:GRIN Return on Capital Employed November 19th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Grindrod Shipping Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Grindrod Shipping Holdings here for free.

So How Is Grindrod Shipping Holdings' ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that Grindrod Shipping Holdings is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 17% on its capital. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

What We Can Learn From Grindrod Shipping Holdings' ROCE

To sum it up, Grindrod Shipping Holdings is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last three years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

