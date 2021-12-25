Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:GRIN) Stock Been Rising: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Grindrod Shipping Holdings' (NASDAQ:GRIN) stock is up by 4.9% over the past week. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Grindrod Shipping Holdings' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Grindrod Shipping Holdings is:

22% = US$63m ÷ US$289m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.22.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings' Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

To start with, Grindrod Shipping Holdings' ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 19%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 34% seen over the past five years by Grindrod Shipping Holdings. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

Next, on comparing Grindrod Shipping Holdings' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 34% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:GRIN Past Earnings Growth December 25th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Grindrod Shipping Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Grindrod Shipping Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Grindrod Shipping Holdings is 26%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 74%. So it seems that Grindrod Shipping Holdings is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Grindrod Shipping Holdings' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

