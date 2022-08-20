Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) insiders sold US$4.5m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

The fact that multiple Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Martyn Richard Wade, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$23.23 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$20.42). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Grindrod Shipping Holdings than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:GRIN Insider Trading Volume August 20th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Grindrod Shipping Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Grindrod Shipping Holdings insiders own about US$36m worth of shares. That equates to 9.4% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Grindrod Shipping Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Grindrod Shipping Holdings shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Grindrod Shipping Holdings in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Grindrod Shipping Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

