Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) closed the most recent trading day at $18.46, moving -1.23% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 31.01% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 5.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. to post earnings of $1.90 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 88.12%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $98.23 million, down 38.38% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.14 per share and revenue of $366.59 million, which would represent changes of +0.66% and -23.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.59% higher within the past month. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.55, so we one might conclude that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

