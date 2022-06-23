Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) closed at $18.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 25.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.6%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.49%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. to post earnings of $1.90 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 88.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $98.23 million, down 38.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.14 per share and revenue of $366.59 million, which would represent changes of +0.66% and -23.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.81% higher. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.05. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.49, so we one might conclude that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.