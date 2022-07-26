Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) closed the most recent trading day at $16.99, moving -0.35% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 1.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $1.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 41.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $96.08 million, down 39.72% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.98 per share and revenue of $391.76 million, which would represent changes of -1.97% and -18.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.28, which means Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

