Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) closed the most recent trading day at $14.22, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 9.42%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.74%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GRIN as it approaches its next earnings report date.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.11 per share and revenue of $410.43 million, which would represent changes of +631.3% and +46.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GRIN should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 35.07% higher. GRIN is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, GRIN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.33. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.95, so we one might conclude that GRIN is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

